Ethiopia: Fano Forces Reportedly Seize Several Areas Following Renewed Clashes in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa — Fano forces have reportedly taken control of multiple areas across the Amhara region following renewed clashes with government troops, according to reports by 'Deutsche Welle (DW)'.

Citing residents and Fano leaders, DW reported that the group had "taken control of several areas" after intensified fighting in various parts of the region. A resident of Checheho town, situated at the junction of South Gondar and North Wollo zones, said Fano fighters now control "Checheho, Zebit, Geregera, and Aflakit, including the surrounding areas."

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on its official social media page announced that its army corps in the Amhara region has launched operations against what it described as an "extremist group" accused of disturbing public peace and engaging in looting in Mersa town and surrounding areas of the North Wollo Zone.

According to the ENDF, the corps commander reported that several members of the group, along with weapons and equipment, have been captured. The statement added that local residents have expressed their solidarity and support for the army in various ways, pledging to stand alongside security forces in confronting the "extremist group" that it said is hostile to the public.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Government of Eritrea and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of involvement in the September attack by Fano militants aimed at capturing Woldiya town in Amhara. In a letter dated 2 October, 2025, addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Foreign Minister Gedeon Timotheos (PhD) alleged that TPLF commanders and fighters participated directly in the operation under a new coalition called Tsimdo.

The letter stated that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) had maintained a "defensive posture" and exercised "a measure of extreme patience," but warned that "this patience is not without limit."

Major Mikiyas, the commander of the Checheho battalion, was quoted as saying that Fano forces had captured six districts in North Wollo Zone alone. He added that government troops had attempted to advance toward Muja and Kulmesk, passing Tekulesh near Raya Kobo, but suffered "heavy casualties."

Another Fano fighter told DW that "areas such as Sanka, Zebit, and Dibala have come under their control" during the recent fighting.

In contrast, a resident of Last Bilbila in North Wollo said the area had long been under Fano control and that no new clashes had occurred there. "Now there has been peace for about two days," the resident said. However, DW noted that fighting was reported on Thursday in Beklo Manekiya, an area located above Sanka in North Wollo.

When contacted by DW, ENDF spokesperson Brigadier General Getnet Adane declined to comment, saying he would respond only to official statements issued by the Government Communication Service.

State Minister for Communication Affairs Kebede Dessisa told DW that the force he described as "extremist" lacked "the capacity to fight in various places," adding that it was only capable of carrying out "provocations."

DW said it was unable to independently verify claims about the areas reportedly seized by Fano fighters or the casualties resulting from the clashes.