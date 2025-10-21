Africa: Ethiopia's Finance Minister Meets With the Rockefeller Foundation's Senior Vice President for Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, held a bilateral meeting with The Rockefeller Foundation's Senior Vice President for Africa William Asiko and exchanged views on strengthening partnerships in sustainable development financing.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

During the discussion, Minister Ahmed expressed Ethiopia's appreciation for The Rockefeller Foundation's global commitment to advancing climate and development initiatives.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the finance minister underscored the strong alignment between the Foundation's priorities and Ethiopia's 10-Year Development Plan, which requires adequate, long-term, and affordable financing to achieve its ambitious objectives.

The Minister also highlighted key areas for collaboration, including building institutional capacity for macroeconomic management, enhancing resilience financing, and scaling up climate adaptation initiatives.

For his part, Asiko affirmed The Rockefeller Foundation's commitment to supporting Ethiopia and announced that the country would be included in the Foundation's Acceleration Program.

The program provides tailored technical assistance to help countries effectively access rapid financing mechanisms, such as the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), he said.

Both parties agreed to foster catalytic partnerships that blend public policy reform with private sector innovation in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and data-driven development planning.