Nigeria: Situation Room Criticises Lack of Transparency in Senate Confirmation of INEC Chairman

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room expresses deep concern over the manner in which the Senate conducted the screening and confirmation of the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appointment of an INEC Chairman is not a routine administrative action but a decision that profoundly affects the credibility, independence, and public confidence in Nigeria's electoral system. Unfortunately, the recent confirmation process once again reflects a troubling pattern of opacity, limited consultation, and inadequate scrutiny in appointments to key democratic institutions.

The Senate's screening, which should have provided a meaningful platform to assess the nominee's competence, integrity, and impartiality, was perfunctory and rushed. There was insufficient time for citizens, stakeholders, and even Senators themselves to obtain independent information about the nominee or engage constructively with the process.

By failing to ensure transparency and robust public participation, the Senate has fallen short of its constitutional duty of oversight. This hasty confirmation deepens public distrust and reinforces concerns that political expediency continues to override national interest in the selection of leadership for the country's foremost electoral body.

The Situation Room reiterates that the process of appointing and confirming the INEC Chairman must be open, consultative, merit-based, and insulated from political influence. Civil society will continue to advocate for reforms that guarantee transparency, public input, and genuine scrutiny in the selection of electoral leadership.

Nigerians deserve an electoral commission whose leadership inspires confidence. The credibility of future elections depends not only on the conduct of INEC but also on the integrity of the process that produces those who lead it.

SIGNED:

Yunusa Z. Ya'u

Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

Mimidoo Achakpa

Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

Franklin Oloniju

Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

The Situation Room is made up of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in support of credible elections and governance in Nigeria numbering more than seventy. The Steering Committee is made up of: Action Aid Nigeria, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), CLEEN Foundation, Emma Ezeazu Centre for Good Governance and Accountability (formerly Alliance for Credible Elections, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Kimpact Development Initiative, Democratic Action Group (DAG), Women's Rights to Education Programme, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), DIG Ebonyi, Life and Peace Development Organization (LAPDO), Rural Youth Initiative, Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA) and Josemaria Escriva Foundation.