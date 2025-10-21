Namibia: Eight Rescued After Scenic Flight Aircraft Crash, Says NCAA

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that all eight people on board a GA87 aircraft involved in an accident during a scenic flight last week have been safely rescued.

NCAA spokesperson Nelson Ashipala says the aircraft, registered as V5-EEB, had departed from Swakopmund earlier in the day and was en route from Sossusvlei to the Diamond Camps when the accident occurred at around 17h50 last Tuesday.

He says the flight carried one pilot and seven passengers.

Ashipala says a swift and coordinated search and rescue operation was immediately launched, supported by helicopter assets.

He adds that the stranded passengers were provided with food, water, and blankets while spending the night at Fisherman's Camp near Meob Bay.

"The evacuation was concluded successfully, with all individuals arriving safely at Walvis Bay at approximately 20h00," Ashipala says.

The Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Ashipala commends the rescue teams for their swift and professional response, which ensured the safety and well-being of all those involved.

