Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Business Leader and Community Pillar, Comrade John Savva

Eulogy delivered by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Walvis Bay, 18 October 2025.

Today, the Walvis Bay community and Namibians from all walks of life unite with the Savva family in grief to pay tribute and honour the remarkable life of a beloved husband, father, esteemed businessman, comrade, and friend to all -- comrade John Savva, who passed away on 11 October 2025.

John Savva arrived on the shores of Namibia driven by courage, ambition, and a dream forged under the Mediterranean sun of his homeland. That dream, though humble, was deeply meaningful - to live a life of shared purpose and prosperity with Namibians.

Guided by integrity, humility, and compassion, comrade Savva transformed challenges into stepping stones of success. Grounded in faith and hard work, he grew from an immigrant entrepreneur into one of Namibia's most admired business visionaries, a man whose success was equalled only by his humanity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He lived by the principle that "money can make friends, but it can also make enemies - let your character, not your wealth, speak for you". His generosity was never about publicity; he believed that dignity and kindness were best expressed quietly.

Through his entrepreneurial journey, comrade Savva became a towering figure in Namibia's economy, particularly in tourism. His leadership extended to the business fraternity in Walvis Bay, where he served the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 25 years, including 20 years as president.

The name Savva became synonymous with Walvis Bay - a town whose heartbeat he helped define. His contributions to business and community development helped transform the coastal town into the thriving economic hub it is today.

Comrade Savva believed in empowering young Namibians. Many found in him a mentor and motivator who saw potential where others saw limitation. He created jobs, supported local suppliers, and contributed to schools, churches, and social programmes - a reflection of his belief that success is about being more, not having more.

As the honorary consul for Cyprus and Greece in Namibia for nearly 25 years, he worked tirelessly to foster relations between nations, serving as a bridge between cultures and communities. He was both a proud Cypriot and a proud Namibian.

Comrade Savva was also a trusted friend of Namibia's leadership and a loyal supporter of the Swapo Party. His commitment to Namibia's independence, unity, and prosperity was unwavering. Even shortly before his passing, he offered to assist in the 2025 Swapo campaign for Walvis Bay, reaffirming his lifelong devotion to the town's development and his wish to see it become Namibia's largest city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Walvis Bay will never be the same without comrade Savva. His legacy lives not only in the businesses he built but also in the countless lives he uplifted. His words: "Be humble, be yourself, and recognize everybody around you," remain a guiding light for all.

On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Namibia, the Swapo Party, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to Mrs Roulla Savva - his beloved wife and best friend - their children Despo and Georgia, the entire bereaved family, and the Cypriot and Greek communities.

May the soul of comrade John Savva rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire Namibia's journey of unity, compassion, and progress.

Go well, comrade.

Download The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.