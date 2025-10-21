Uganda: Museveni Wraps Up West Nile Rally, Promises Peace, Wealth Creation

NRM presidential flag bearer for the forthcoming 2025 general elections, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, this afternoon concluded his campaign rally at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani Town Council, emphasising peace, development, and economic empowerment in the West Nile Region.

Akuku Charles Anzo, Adjumani District NRM Chairperson, while presenting a memorandum to Museveni. The document highlighted the district's achievements, challenges, and key recommendations to improve service delivery. On corruption, Anzo warned:

"We need to protect the gains, not rob the gains."

Hamson Denis Obua, Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, praised the massive turnout, describing it as a show of gratitude for the peace restored in West Nile, and urged residents to continue supporting the NRM ahead of the 2026 elections.

In his address, Museveni highlighted the NRM's achievements over the years, including building strong institutions such as the army, police, prison service, civil service, and judiciary.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to education, pledging that no child in Uganda will drop out of school due to lack of fees.

On economic empowerment, Museveni announced plans to increase funding under the Parish Development Model (PDM), including support for religious leaders, cultural institutions, and unemployed university graduates.

He encouraged residents to embrace wealth creation, citing his own fish farming business generating Shs 100 million annually and urging communities to leverage the River Nile valley.

Addressing infrastructure challenges, Museveni called for urgent repairs on the security roads from Pakele to Paboo and Adjumani to Obongi, stressing that good roads, electricity, and peace are crucial for development.

The President also addressed drug theft in the health sector, proposing the recruitment of morally upright and God-fearing officials to monitor government facilities, stressing that integrity and discipline are vital to improving service delivery.

On teacher strikes and salary demands, Museveni urged educators to prioritise national development:

"I have been hearing teachers striking, but is it right to increase salaries before we first fix roads, electricity, health, and education? The UPDF did not demand salary increases for the past 55 years. A child should not ask for more money from their mother who does not have the resources."

Museveni concluded by applauded the people of West Nile for embracing the NRM ideology and assured them of continued support before proceeding to the Acholi sub-region, where he will begin his next rally in Amuru District.