South Africa: School Children March for Better Policing After Taxi Driver Allegedly Rapes Girl

Tsomo, Eastern Cape, reportedly has only two police vans for the town and 57 villages

Residents of Tsomo in the Eastern Cape say they no longer feel safe, as rape cases in the area continue to rise and police resources remain stretched.

On Thursday, dozens of school learners, joined by parents and community leaders, marched to the town's Police Station and Magistrate's Court.

This followed the arrest of taxi driver Nkosiyabo "Rose" Bhukula, who is accused of raping a 14-year-old Grade 9 learner. Bhukula allegedly lured the girl into his vehicle and drove her to a nearby dam, where he raped her.

Bhukula appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing but abandoned his application. The girl's father said his daughter is recovering but remains deeply traumatised. "Some days she just cries and refuses to speak," he said.

There are reportedly only two police vans to service the town and 57 surrounding villages. Residents say this makes it impossible for officers to respond adequately to crimes. They demanded more visible policing and faster processing of DNA test results in rape cases.

A Grade 6 learner who joined the march said young people in Tsomo live in fear. "When the arrest finally happen, the suspects get released by the court within two weeks, because the court had to wait for the DNA test results."

Tsomo Stakeholders Forum chairperson Simamkele Qwele said the community has been calling for more police visibility since 2023, without success.

"The problem is not with the police officers working here ... we have seen their effort, but they lack manpower and there's a lack of police vans," said Qwele.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed that poor road conditions have led to frequent vehicle breakdowns, but declined to say how many vans the Tsomo station has. He said the province's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has maintained a strong record, with suspects arrested in more than 90% of cases this year.

Nkohli added that some cases are "provisionally withdrawn" pending further investigations such as laboratory results, and can later be reinstated.

Bhukhumo will return to court on 13 November.