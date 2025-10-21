Somalia: Hirshabelle State President Sacks Hiraan Governor Amid Power Struggle

20 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — The President of Hirshabelle State, Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Guudlaawe), on Monday dismissed the Governor of Hiraan region, Muse Salad Wehliye, amid an escalating political rift within the regional administration.

A presidential decree issued from Guudlaawe's office named Mohamed Arab Hussein Mohamed as the new governor of Hiraan.

The appointment follows a recommendation from Hirshabelle Vice President Yusuf Ahmed Hagar (Dabageed), according to Mohamed Shuriye Nur, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Hirshabelle Presidency.

Mohamed Arab previously served as chair of the 2021 parliamentary candidate selection committee for Hirshabelle during Somalia's federal elections, making him a known political figure in the region.

The reshuffle comes as tensions have mounted in recent weeks between the dismissed governor and the Vice President over control of tax revenues collected from Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beledweyne, the regional capital.

While no official statement has been issued by Wehliye regarding his dismissal, analysts say he may resist the move -- a common reaction in past power struggles in Hirshabelle, where the central authority often faces limited influence in parts of Hiraan.

The political infighting highlights ongoing governance challenges in Somalia's federal member states, particularly over control of resources and local administrations.

