Somalia: Puntland President Visits Police Training College in Carmo, Hails New Recruits

20 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Carmo, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Monday paid a working visit to the town of Carmo, where he commended police recruits undergoing training at the regional Police Training College.

During the visit, Deni praised the efforts of the police leadership and all stakeholders involved in the training program, calling it a significant step in strengthening the region's security forces.

"The fact that today's recruits are educated and well-prepared is a major achievement for Puntland," Deni said. "We are building a professional force capable of protecting the rule of law and ensuring public safety."

The police training program is part of Puntland's broader plan to enhance the capacity of its security institutions amid ongoing efforts to stabilize and develop the region.

The president's visit underscores the administration's commitment to improving the effectiveness and professionalism of Puntland's police force.

