Namibia's First Mpox Case Linked to Cross-Border Travel

NAMIBIA'S first mpox (previously known as monkeypox) patient is recovering in stable condition at Swakopmund District Hospital after testing positive for the virus late last week.

This is the first confirmed case in the country.

Health ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya, who confirmed the case yesterday morning, said the patient's infection has been linked to recent cross-border travel within the Southern African Development Community region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In line with World Health Organisation protocols, one confirmed case of mpox constitutes an outbreak," Kamaya said.

According to the ministry, mpox is a zoonotic disease caused by an orthopox virus. It was first discovered in monkeys in 1958 and in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The current outbreak is mainly transmitted from human to human.

Health authorities have begun contact tracing and monitoring to prevent further spread of the disease. The ministry assured the public that Namibia has a robust surveillance system in place to identify and monitor suspected cases.

"Namibia is adequately prepared to respond to public health emergencies such as mpox. Isolation facilities across the country are available or have been repurposed to accommodate infectious disease cases," Kamaya says.

Mpox is currently active in about 17 African countries, including the DRC, Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.

The ministry said mpox symptoms usually appear six to 13 days after exposure and include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and a rash that can develop into blisters. The rash often appears on the face, hands and feet, but may also affect the mouth, genitals and eyes.

Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person's respiratory secretions, bodily fluids or skin lesions. It can also spread through contaminated clothing, bedding, towels and objects. Kamaya stresses that mpox can infect anyone and is not associated with any particular group or race.

People in close physical contact with infected individuals, healthcare workers, those living in congregate settings such as hostels, prisons or refugee camps, and individuals who have contact with infected animals face a higher risk of infection.

The ministry urged the public to remain calm and to follow preventive measures such as maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with infected persons and using protective equipment when caring for patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the wake of this outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has activated the public health emergency response and mobilised resources to contain the situation," the statement says.

The public is also urged to avoid spreading unverified information and to refrain from stigmatising affected individuals or communities. For more information, members of the public are encouraged to contact their nearest health facility.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.