Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Political Parties to Work With Her Administration

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged political parties to support her administration by working together to ensure policies aimed at uplifting lives are passed without delay.

She was speaking on Monday at State House during a courtesy visit by Body of Christ Party president Festus Thomas and his team.

The courtesy visit is part of Nandi-Ndaitwah's ongoing engagements with political parties, aimed at addressing burning questions and finding solutions to national issues for the betterment of all Namibians.

"We are having a responsibility towards our people who have elected us and we need to work together because they expect us to deliver.

"As the executive our responsibilities are very clear, to execute, initiate policies and laws. We will appreciate that once we take them to parliament you will also take them with the seriousness they deserve," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She appreciated the political parties considering her administration's policy on disability.

Other policies on the floor are the land bill, the Public Enterprises Governance Amendment, investment, and the Petroleum Act, which will allow her administration to do its work.

"We really want to work with speed," she said.

Meanwhile, Thomas appreciated Nandi-Ndaitwah's invitation, stating that it was the first time his party had met with her.

He said it demonstrates that political parties and the incumbent government are willing to put aside their affiliations and discuss matters of national concern.

"Inequality of land in Namibia is a big concern. I hope this will now change with the land bill currently under discussion in parliament. We suggest that a quick path to equal land can ease future burdens," he said.

