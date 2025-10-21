Zimbabwe: Grain Marketing Board Gets U.S.$10m to Pay Farmers

TREASURY has released US$10 million to facilitate payments for grain delivered by farmers, a move that comes when preparations for the coming summer cropping season are underway, Grain Marketing Board chief executive officer Dr Edson Badarai has said.

Speaking at the 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference in Mutare, Dr Badarai said this new tranche was in addition to the US$5 million disbursed to the GMB about two weeks ago.

This cumulative funding now accounts for 80 percent of payments necessary for the summer deliveries in US dollars.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

GMB has two sets of farmers it must fund.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa farmers are contracted to the GMB and must sell their surpluses to the board.

The GMB is also the buyer of last resort for any other farmer. While the Government wants to see millers and other consumers buy from farmers, it will buy anything on offer at the preset price to ensure that all farmers have a guaranteed market.

Dr Badarai said these payments are vital, particularly during this busy period when farmers are actively preparing for the current growing season.

He expressed gratitude to farmers for their patience and unwavering commitment to enhancing national food security, especially in strengthening the strategic grain reserve essential for the nation's sustenance.

"These payments are critical during this period when farmers are busy preparing for the current season," he said.

Dr Badarai also lauded Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka for his proactive engagement with the Treasury in securing these financial resources.

The financial support is crucial as it aligns with the Government's overarching goal of accelerating agricultural transformation in Zimbabwe.

In a broader context, the Government has identified 21 key initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and supporting the summer farming season.

These initiatives are part of a strategic plan to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, a goal that is increasingly vital given the nation's reliance on agriculture for economic stability.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services recently released a report indicating that preparations for the summer cropping season are progressing smoothly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Notably, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has committed ZIG53 million and US$66,65 million to finance the summer cropping season.