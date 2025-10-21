Nigeria: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Railway Workers' Housing Needs

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has played host to the leadership of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) workers union on a visit to his office in Abuja.

The minister, in his remarks, reiterated the commitment of the federal government to providing affordable housing for Nigerian workers, including staff of the NRC, a statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said.

Dangiwa commended the union for the visit and for prioritising the welfare of their members through advocacy for home ownership, noting that under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the ministry is determined to ensure that every committed Nigerian worker has access to decent and affordable housing before retirement.

"Our goal is to make home ownership a reality for all categories of workers, including those in the Nigerian Railway Corporation. No worker should retire without a roof over their head," the minister said.

He further directed the leadership of the union to compile and submit a comprehensive list of its members of staff interested in the housing opportunities under any of the ministry's housing programmes for proper consideration.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NRC Workers Union, Kazeem Yusuf, informed the minister that the purpose of the visit was to seek collaboration with the ministry in securing housing allocations for railway workers in Abuja and other major cities.