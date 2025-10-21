Rwanda: Pension, Maternity Leave, Medical Insurance Laws Set for Review

Laws governing pensions, maternity leave benefits, and medical insurance are set for review by the end of 2026. The aim is to expand coverage to informal workers and address enrolment challenges faced by small or unregistered employers, according to the Minister of Public Service and Labour, Christine Nkulikiyinka.

Nkulikiyinka made the remarks on Monday, October 20, during a session of the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, where senators met with her to assess efforts to improve the welfare of the elderly.

"It is planned that by the fourth quarter of 2026, new laws and regulations will have been established to expand the pension programme so that it reaches all categories of workers," she stated.

The ministry, she said, is currently conducting consultative meetings on pension plans for informal workers, maternity leave benefits, and health or occupational hazard insurance.

"These consultations aim to ensure that we fully understand the changes needed and the challenges people face, so that the revised regulations provide informed solutions," she indicated.

The minister said that the review will also look into how to simplify the registration of informal and seasonal workers with the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

Informal workers make up about 90 percent of Rwanda's workforce, meaning that expanding pension, medical, and maternity benefits to them is essential, Nkulikiyinka observed.

"It is necessary that we use all available means to ensure every Rwandan with some form of employment has social security coverage and can secure a source of livelihood during retirement."

Aligning contributions with workers' capacity, nature of employment

Rwanda's informal sector is largely composed of unregistered businesses without formal records or contracts. Workers in this sector often lack job security, stable income, and access to social security benefits such as pension and health insurance.

In contrast, the formal sector, though smaller, consists of registered and taxed businesses that offer regulated employment, contractual stability, and access to social security benefits including pensions and maternity leave.

Currently, Nkulikiyinka said, it is difficult for seasonal or irregular workers to register with RSSB because contribution payments are structured on a monthly basis.

"For example, an artist who performs only three concerts a year may have income they wish to save for social security or pension, but the system currently requires fixed monthly contributions," she said.

This, she added, is why the government is seeking ideas on how to reform the laws and regulations so that everyone can access social security coverage, regardless of employment type or income pattern.

The minister stressed the need to review legislation on contribution requirements to make them more flexible and aligned with the realities of Rwandans' diverse employment situations.

"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that these reforms are meaningful and address the identified challenges," she said.

Using technology to ease registration

Among the reforms being considered is the use of technology to simplify registration and contribution payments.

"We want to make it possible for employers to register and pay contributions using their phones, without having to visit RSSB offices," Nkulikiyinka explained.

She also mentioned plans to review current requirements for joining RSSB's medical scheme (RAMA), which currently allows private employers to enrol only if they have at least seven employees on their payroll.

According to RSSB, all public employees are automatically enrolled in the medical scheme.

"We are looking at such aspects to make it as easy as possible for everyone who has the means and willingness to join RSSB to do so," Nkulikiyinka said.

On the issue of non-compliance in the informal sector, she noted that labour inspectors are present in all districts to ensure that employers respect workers' rights, including providing written contracts and timely payment of wages.

By law, an employer must issue a written contract of employment exceeding 90 days.

Failure to do so, or to pay workers as required, attracts due legal penalties.

Nkulikiyinka added that her ministry is also working with cooperatives and small business associations to help members make collective pension contributions to RSSB. Group registration, she said, makes mobilisation easier and increases participation in social security schemes.

"Having written contracts, timely payments, and regular social security contributions will ensure workers' rights are respected and contribute to their welfare in retirement," she emphasized.

Senator Adrie Umuhire, Chairperson of the Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights, said the reforms aim to ensure that all elderly citizens live dignified lives and are not left dependent on government support.

"To achieve this, people must prepare for retirement early through savings and social security contributions while they are still earning," she said.

Umuhire welcomed the ministry's efforts to regulate the informal sector, which employs many Rwandans, noting that issues such as lack of written contracts and delayed payments remain widespread.

All workers deserve protection and fair treatment, she pointed out.

"It is essential for them to have written contracts and to be paid on time for the work they have done. Additionally, it's important to verify whether pension contributions are being made to RSSB on their behalf [so they can be entitled to a pension upon retirement]," she said.

Umuhire also encouraged payment through financial institutions, highlighting that such systems offer benefits like access to loans and stronger accountability.

Nkulikiyinka said her ministry will continue consultations with relevant entities, experts, and beneficiaries to better understand existing challenges and craft effective solutions.