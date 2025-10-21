Zimbabwe: DNC Bus Accident - Death Toll Rises to 44 As Zimbabwe and Malawi Cover Repatriation, Medical Costs

The governments of Zimbabwe and Malawi have pledged to cover all repatriation and medical expenses for victims of the DNC Coaches bus accident that claimed 44 lives along South Africa's N1 highway near Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

The 44th victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital, raising the death toll from the crash.

Zimbabwe's diplomat Shepherd Gwenzi and Malawi's High Commissioner to South Africa Stella Ndau made the announcement during a meeting with Limpopo provincial officials and affected families at Siloam Hospital, where identification of the deceased is currently underway.

"The government of Zimbabwe will continue to assist the families of both the deceased and the injured with transport and accommodation until the conclusion of the ongoing processes. We are working with the government of South Africa and the high commissioner of Malawi to ensure that the requirements enabling the repatriation of the deceased for burial and Zimbabwe and Malawi, respectively, are completed within the shortest time frame possible," Gwenzi said.

The DNC Coaches bus, which was travelling from Port Elizabeth and East London to Harare, veered off the road and plunged down an embankment near Ingwe Lodge late Saturday. The vehicle was carrying both Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident was due to brake failure and overloading of the bus, which was carrying 91 passengers with only a 62-seater capacity.