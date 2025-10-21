Kenya Enacts Law Imposing Sh20mn Fine for Cybercrimes

21 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Individuals found guilty of cyber harassment or other online offences in Kenya now face fines of up to Sh20 million or a jail term of up to ten years under a new law signed by President William Ruto.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024, signed into law on October 15, strengthens the 2018 legislation by introducing tougher penalties for offences such as cyber harassment, identity theft, phishing, and data breaches.

Under the amended Section 27, offenders convicted of cyber harassment are liable to a fine not exceeding Sh20 million, a prison sentence of up to ten years, or both.

The law also broadens the definition of cyber harassment to include online communication that causes psychological harm or could lead a person to contemplate suicide.

It further empowers the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NCCCC) to direct internet service providers to block access to websites, applications, or pages promoting unlawful activity, even without a court order.

Authorities say the new provisions are aimed at curbing the surge in online fraud, harassment, and harmful digital content.

However, the law has sparked debate over its potential impact on online freedom of expression and media operations guaranteed under Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution.

