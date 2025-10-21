South Africa: Duduza Residents Demand Action Over Water-Filled Pits

Illegal mining has scarred the landscape of Thabo Village, Duduza in Ekurhuleni. Over the years, illegal miners have dug out sand to resell, leaving behind rows of open craters or pits that have become death traps.

The rainwater that collects in these holes has become a playground for children from nearby communities who swim in these pits.

In the past six months, four children have drowned after attempting to swim; the most recent were two children, both aged five, who drowned at the beginning of October 2025. Now, residents are demanding that urgent action be taken to prevent further tragedy.

Local ward councillor Thabo Mofokeng, after whom the village is named, says the situation worsens with every rainfall.

"We are trying to close the holes. I have asked the management of the Mega City Municipality flats nearby to dump their bricks and sand waste at the pits. I have also drafted a motion to the mayor asking the municipality to intervene," Mofokeng tells Health-e News.

"We will be opening the community swimming pool soon. I believe that once the swimming pool is open, the kids will stop swimming in the pits."

Mofokeng adds that local patrols, including cattle herders, have been asked to monitor the area to prevent children from playing near the pits.

Ongoing threats

Earlier this month, the community of Thabo Village gathered at the site where the children tragically lost their lives, speaking about the challenges they face daily and the ongoing risks to local children who still play around the open, water-filled holes. Together, they decided to march to the municipal offices to demand immediate action to close the hazardous pits.

A municipal worker, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Health-e News that the complaint was logged, but to date, there's been no action.

"We went to the municipality's Customer Care Centre to ask that the holes be closed, but nothing has been done," says community leader Funeka Gamedze. "This is the second time this year we've lost children to drowning in this community. Every time we raise concerns, no one seems to listen."

Health and safety concern

Local nurse Lindiwe Magona says the situation has become a serious health and safety concern.

"These open holes are not just dangerous because of the drowning risk; the stagnant water attracts mosquitoes and poses a threat of waterborne diseases," she says. "We keep losing innocent lives while waiting for action. It's heartbreaking to see our children in danger every day."

The people of Thabo Village say they remain hopeful that their calls for intervention will finally be heard. For now, they continue to monitor the area themselves, doing what they can to protect their children from dangers hidden beneath the surface of muddy rainwater. - Health-e News