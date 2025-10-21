Zimbabwe: Potraz Commits to Creating an Innovation-Driven Digital Ecosystem

21 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Mthabisi Tshuma

RESEARCH and innovation are at the heart of Zimbabwe's development strategy, propelling the nation toward its Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Vision.

The Telecommunications regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ), has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an innovation-driven digital ecosystem to support this goal.

Potraz Director General, Dr Gift Machengete, made these remarks during the recent Potraz ICT Research Symposium themed "Advancing Digital Transformation through Progressive ICT Research."

He emphasised that the symposium was more than just an academic event, it was a celebration of ideas and a platform for turning vision into action.

"Research is the engine of innovation," Dr Machengete said, "allowing us to challenge assumptions, foster critical thinking, and provide evidence-based solutions. At Potraz, we are dedicated to building a resilient and inclusive digital environment by supporting research, promoting digital literacy, and advancing technologies that empower communities and boost economic potential."

Highlighting the importance of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, and the Internet of Things, he pointed out their immediate impact across sectors like education, governance, agriculture, and health.

These efforts reflect Zimbabwe's ambition to create a connected, knowledge-driven, and innovation-led economy.

Dr Machengete also underscored Potraz's role in crafting regulatory frameworks that balance promoting innovation with protecting consumer rights, national interests, and digital sovereignty. He championed the "triple helix" model of innovation, where academia, government, and industry collaborate to transform ideas into practical solutions that improve lives.

"ICT research is no longer a luxury but a national imperative," he said, noting that it underpins evidence-based policymaking and sustainable socio-economic development. Through initiatives like the Potraz ICT Research Journal, partnerships with universities, and the Innovation Fund, Potraz continues to nurture homegrown solutions that deliver real-world impact across Zimbabwean communities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

