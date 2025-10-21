Zimbabwe: Two Dead, 19 Hurt in Gweru Highway Crash - Bus Hits Cow, Collides Head-On!

TRAGEDY struck along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road on Saturday night when a bus carrying 45 passengers rammed into a cow before colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

The horrific crash occurred at the 10-kilometre peg around 8:30PM and involved a Zhongtong bus and a Toyota Hilux.

In a statement, police confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed while 19 others were injured at the 10 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on 19/10/25 at around 2030 hours," read the statement.

According to the police, the bus was travelling towards Gweru when it hit a stray cow that had wandered onto the road. The impact caused the driver to lose control, sending the bus into the opposite lane where it crashed into the Toyota Hilux.

"The bus encroached onto the oncoming lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with two occupants," the police said.

The scene was left strewn with debris and shattered glass as rescuers battled to assist the injured, who were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital," added the police.

Authorities have since urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving at night, particularly along rural roads known for stray animals.

Investigations into the accident are underway.