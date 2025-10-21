South Africa: Ramaphosa Refuses to Speak On Task Team Shutdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa refuses to comment on claims that he backed disbanding a team looking into political killings.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and commissioner Fannie Masemola gave Members of Parliament conflicting stories about Ramaphosa's role in the task team's shutdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not rush to comment on the explosive claims about interference in the justice system.

His silence comes after police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, told Parliament that Ramaphosa supported his move to disband the task team investigating political killings.

But National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told the same committee a different story. He said the president did not back the decision - raising questions about who is telling the truth.

Ramaphosa said both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament must be allowed to finish their work before he says anything more.

"As the person who appointed the commission, I will await the moment when the proceedings end and when a report is tabled to me, before I comment," he said.

He added that he would not give "a running commentary" while the investigations are still underway.

Ramaphosa spoke during a visit to ANC veteran Tlou Cholo's home in Soshanguve, where he was acting in his role as ANC president.