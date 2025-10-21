Kenya: Woman Charged With Grabbing Sh150mn Land in Athi River

Nairobi — A middle-aged woman has been charged in a Mavoko law court for attempting to grab 2.09 hectares of land valued at Sh150 million owned by Kipkai Enterprises Limited.

Beatrice Ngina Mutuku was charged with seven counts, among them for forging a land ownership title deed and forcible entry into private land.

The accused, in the company of others who are still at large, including Siyad Kadir, is believed to have flown out of the country

It was reported that Miss Mutuku, with others who were not before, committed the crime on September 12, 2024 in Athi River township and forcefully gained entry into the parcel of land under the registration number LR 12715/627 and LR No 40213/3 in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace to Jane Nyaboke Matoke Njagi, the director of Kipkai Enterprises Limited, who owns the piece of land.

Mutuku is alleged to have altered the land registration number on September 23 last year from LR 12715/627 to LR No. 46952.

In a related case, three robbery suspects were released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each at the Mavoko Law Courts for a conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.