Rwanda: University of Kigali Opens New Campus in Remera

The University of Kigali (UoK) is thrilled to unveil a new, state-of-the-art campus in Remera, a bold step forward in shaping the future of higher education in Rwanda.

This modern campus embodies UoK's commitment to innovation, world-class learning environments, and student-centred growth.

Designed to inspire excellence, collaboration, and creativity, the Remera campus offers a vibrant space where knowledge meets opportunity.

Located in the heart of Kigali's vibrant Remera neighbourhood, the new Remera campus, formerly home to the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), represents a transformative investment in the University's vision to provide world-class education and foster innovation for national and continental development.

This modern campus boasts cutting-edge facilities, including contemporary lecture halls, advanced computer and research laboratories, spacious student hostels, a modern cafeteria, sports courts, lush green open spaces, and ample parking. Together, these features create a holistic environment for academic excellence, comfort, and innovation.

The acquisition marks a defining chapter in UoK's evolution as one of Rwanda's most future-oriented universities, reaffirming its commitment to "Pioneering a Sustainable and Innovative Future" under the UoK Strategic Plan 2025-2029.

The expansion also increases the institution's capacity to accommodate a growing student population and strengthens its ability to nurture globally competitive graduates.

Beyond infrastructure, the Remera campus reflects UoK's 'green university' ambition, integrating eco-friendly design, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable landscaping aligned with Rwanda's green economy goals.

The new facilities will enhance digital learning, foster research-driven innovation, and promote community engagement through partnerships with industries, government, and local organizations.

By revitalising the former AIMS facility, a globally recognised hub for science and innovation, UoK reinforces its strategic focus on internationalisation and partnerships, opening doors for collaborations with global institutions, visiting scholars, and international students.

Adding to this momentous milestone, UoK has also earned a place in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for the very first time. This recognition highlights UoK's growing global presence and dedication to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through impactful teaching, research, and community engagement.

This recognition places the University of Kigali among a select group of African institutions demonstrating measurable impact in education, research, and community development. It underscores UoK's growing international reputation and its dedication to fostering inclusive, high-quality education that transforms lives and societies.

Professor George Kimathi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali, hailed these developments as a reflection of collective effort and institutional resilience:"These two milestones, a new campus and global recognition, symbolise our shared vision for a stronger, more inclusive, and globally competitive University of Kigali.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all staff and students for their dedication and contribution to this success. Together, we will continue to make UoK a source of pride for Rwanda, Africa, and the world."

The Remera expansion and international recognition collectively reaffirm UoK's position as a leading private university investing in people, innovation, and sustainable development.

Strategically located near Kigali's business and academic ecosystem, the campus strengthens UoK's engagement with industry and the community while serving as a launchpad for the next generation of thinkers, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

As the University continues its upward trajectory, the Remera campus stands as a living symbol of UoK's promise, to pioneer a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future, one student, one idea, and one campus at a time.