Malawi: Castel Malawi Strengthens Employee Welfare, Market Leadership

Castel Malawi Limited has deepened its drive to foster employee well-being and strengthen workplace harmony, following the successful Castel Malawi Workers Union (Camawu) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Salima over the weekend.

Addressing Camawu members, Castel Malawi Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba, stressed that the company values a strong, independent workers union as an essential partner in promoting a healthy and productive working environment.

"We believe that an organization with an empowered union and employees who freely express themselves is better positioned to thrive. The annual general meeting provides a space for reflection, review, and planning, ensuring that employees and management continue moving forward together," said Zimba.

Zimba highlighted several milestones achieved since the last AGM, particularly in the area of employee welfare and work-life balance.

Among the developments, Castel Malawi has established social welfare teams, including football and netball clubs in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu, to promote unity and well-being among staff.

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, Castel Malawi has improved facilities for casual employees, including new restrooms, changing areas, and designated break spaces, ensuring that all workers enjoy dignity and comfort regardless of employment status.

"Casual workers deserve to be treated with the same respect as permanent employees. We are proud of the progress we have made in providing them with proper amenities and spaces," said Zimba.

From a business perspective, Castel Malawi continues to demonstrate strong market performance as it was recognized by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the second-highest taxpayer in Malawi last year.

Zimba attributed the achievement to increased demand for Castel products, driven by the successful rebranding of Kuchekuche and the introduction of Sapitwa beer, both of which have injected new energy into the Castel brand.

"These brands have captured the excitement of Malawian consumers, and we are proud to see that some of our products are now crossing borders into Mozambique and Zambia," added Zimba.

Camawu President, Ruben Kapito commended the collaborative spirit between management and employees.

"Productivity has been high, and this shows that things are moving in the right direction. Castel Malawi is not only performing well in the market but also ensuring that employee concerns are heard," said Kapito.