Uganda: Former MP Sanjay Tanna Backs Son Sham to Contest Tororo MP Seat

Former Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament Sanjay Tanna has declared his intention to support his son, Sham Tanna, as a candidate for the Tororo Municipality parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections.

The move seeks to unseat the incumbent MP, Apollo Yeri Ofwono, who also serves as NRM District Chairperson.

Tanna, who withdrew from the NRM SEC primaries, had previously backed Apollo Yeri during the 2021 elections.

Speaking during a live political talk show on East FM with his son, Tanna said voter pressure motivated his decision to present Sham as a candidate.

"People are abusing me in the streets for supporting Apollo in 2021. Even my friends say I backed someone who failed to deliver," Tanna said.

When asked why he is not contesting himself, Tanna emphasized the need for younger leaders to take up leadership roles.

"Our children have grown up in the Tanna family legacy. Sham is ready. We have held several consultative meetings with the community, and the people have agreed that our son should take the mantle," he explained.

Tanna dismissed allegations of selfishness, highlighting his previous contributions to the municipality's development.

"People are actually thanking me for grooming this boy. Tororo has lost 10 years of development. What you still see standing here was built during my regime," he added.

Also present on the show was former Tororo Municipality Mayor John Opio, who endorsed Sham Tanna, citing grievances with the current MP.

"My family and I have long supported Apollo, but he has turned against us, even targeting my businesses. I must support whoever can remove him from the seat for my own safety," Opio stated.

Sham Tanna expressed confidence in his candidacy, pledging to focus on healthcare, job creation, and improving household incomes.

"I want to lobby for better healthcare. People are still dying due to poor medical services. I will work to improve household incomes and push for job creation. Our leaders have failed to help youths get employment, even with all the factories around," he said.

Tanna confirmed he will actively participate in the campaign.

"Blood is thicker than water. It's going to be a team game. I will personally go to the ground and explain to the people," he said.

The announcement has stirred political tension in Tororo Municipality, with many anticipating a competitive race in the 2026 general elections, reigniting debates on legacy, performance, and generational leadership.