Uganda: Bobi Wine Pledges to Revamp Kagadi Hospital and Boost Health Services

National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has pledged to revamp Kagadi Hospital, a 60-year-old facility long plagued by dilapidated structures and shortages of drugs and essential medical equipment.

Kyagulanyi made the promise during campaign visits to Kagadi District on Monday, highlighting the hospital's deteriorating state, including crumbling staff quarters and limited services.

He noted that despite appeals from the community and local leaders--including members of parliament, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Finance--there has been little effort to renovate or upgrade the facility.

"I'm aware of the state of Kagadi Hospital--no medicine, sorry state, like other health centers in Kagadi struggling. As NUP, we have a clear plan to revamp the health sector. Vote for me in 2026 and elect good leaders at lower levels," Kyagulanyi said.

Built during the Obote government in the 1960s, Kagadi Hospital serves a vast catchment area, including the districts of Kagadi, Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kikuube, Kyenjojo, Kyegerwa, Ntoroko, and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, serving over 50,000 people.

Kyagulanyi described the hospital's lack of consultants, X-ray machines, CT scans, doctors, ambulances, staff quarters, and medicines as a consequence of poor leadership and a lack of vision.

While addressing residents in Kagadi town and Karuguuza in Kibaale District, Kyagulanyi also promised to create job opportunities for graduate youth across sectors, both locally and abroad, and to raise salaries for primary and secondary school teachers to over Shs2 million to match the cost of living.

He urged beneficiaries of parish development programs, including Emyooga and Grow, to use government funds productively for their livelihoods rather than returning them, framing the support as recognition for citizens' long-standing governance under President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi further outlined plans to establish entrepreneurial and skills-development projects, particularly in agriculture, aimed at improving the livelihoods of out-of-school youth.

He encouraged residents to reject sectarian and tribal politics, elect visionary leaders, and tap into the economic opportunities offered by oil and gas exploration in the Albertine Graben.