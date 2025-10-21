Liberia: UN Women, Rural Women Leaders Rally in Harper - Push for Climate Action, Peace, and Economic Empowerment

Harper, Maryland County — In a country where women's voices are often overshadowed, UN Women continues to stand out as one of Liberia's strongest allies in amplifying the voices of rural women and promoting gender equality.

That commitment was once again demonstrated over the weekend when the National Rural Women of Liberia, comprising representatives from all 15 counties, converged in Harper, Maryland County, to celebrate International Rural Women's Day.

The two-day event, held from October 15-16, 2025, under the theme "National Rural Women: Stewards of the Land, Resilient Tomorrow," featured a grand parade through Harper City, followed by an indoor program at the Harper City Hall.

Rural Women as Peace Builders

Rev. Amminadab K. John, Chairman of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), praised the National Rural Women of Liberia for their steadfast commitment to peace.

"Our rural women are not just farmers and caregivers--they are peace drivers and community builders," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court of Liberia, described rural women as "messengers of peace" vital to Liberia's stability.

"If Liberia must achieve lasting peace and development, the voices of rural women must be heard at every level," he emphasized.

UN Women Holds Engagement Forum

The second day featured an engagement session between UN Women and the National Rural Women of Liberia, providing space for participants to share success stories, challenges, and recommendations.

Mrs. Oretha Lah Bangurah, UN Women Representative, expressed appreciation for the women's transparency and accountability.

"We are here to listen--how you have used past funding, your challenges, and where we can focus our upcoming plans to empower rural women," Mrs. Bangurah said.

County leaders raised several concerns, including climate change training, modern agricultural methods, and follow-up on supported projects.

Call to Protect the Environment

Participants also urged local authorities to ban sand mining, which they said is devastating farmlands, forests, and coastal areas across several counties.

Strengthening Partnerships for Development

Mrs. Kebeh G. Kanneh, National President of the Rural Women of Liberia, praised UN Women and other partners for their continued support. She reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting rural women's roles in national development.

"It is through our strong collaboration and advocacy that rural women across Liberia are being empowered," Mrs. Kanneh said, noting that counties including Margibi, Maryland, Lofa, and Sinoe have benefited from millions of Liberian dollars in empowerment initiatives.

UN Women Reaffirms Its Commitment

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Bangurah reaffirmed UN Women's unwavering support for Liberia's rural women.

"UN Women remains deeply committed to empowering rural women because they are at the heart of Liberia's development," she said. "We will continue to work closely with the National Rural Women of Liberia, government, and partners to ensure that no woman--whether in the city or village--is left behind."

She concluded by pledging to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, leadership training, and climate resilience to help rural women achieve sustainable livelihoods.