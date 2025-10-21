South Africa: Tymebank to Get New Look and New Name

TymeBank will rebrand as GoTyme in 2026 to show its growth and serve customers from all walks of life.

The digital bank will help Home Affairs issue smart IDs and passports at 1,450 kiosks in stores across South Africa.

TymeBank is changing its name to GoTyme as it looks to serve more South Africans and grow its digital reach.

The name change will happen in the first half of 2026, once internal and legal steps are complete.

Corporate communications head Pontsho Ramontsha said the rebrand reflects the bank's growth and focus on serving customers from every background.

Since its launch in 2019, TymeBank has grown to over 11 million customers and became Africa's first digital bank to turn a profit - reaching that milestone in December 2023.

Former CEO Coenraad Jonker said TymeBank's success is rare, with fewer than 5% of digital banks worldwide ever reaching profitability.

The bank already operates as GoTyme in the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, where it has millions of users.

TymeBank, backed by Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital, is now valued at $1.5-billion (R26.8-billion) after a major funding round.

In another big step, the bank has partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to help South Africans apply for smart ID cards and passports.

The pilot project will start at TymeBank's Johannesburg head office before expanding to 1,450 kiosks in Pick n Pay, Boxer and Foschini stores.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the partnership will make it easier for people, especially in rural areas, to access vital services.

CEO Karl Westvig said the project fits the bank's mission to make banking and government services simple, safe and accessible to everyone.