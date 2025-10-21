South Africa: Tamia Mpisane Shows Off New Look After Turkey Trip

Tamia Mpisane posted pictures after her surgery in Turkey but did not say which part of her body was treated.

More South Africans are travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery as overseas clinics offer cheaper and faster beauty procedures.

Tamia Mpisane has become the latest South African celebrity to travel to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

The wife of former Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane shared pictures on Instagram after her procedure, showing off her fresh new look - but she didn't reveal which part of her body was treated.

Her followers quickly filled the comments with praise and curiosity, with many asking about her recovery and the clinic she used.

Tamia joins a growing number of South Africans who are flying to Turkey for affordable and advanced cosmetic procedures. The country has become one of the world's top destinations for surgeries such as liposuction, breast lifts, tummy tucks and facelifts.

Jojo Robinson, from The Real Housewives of Durban, is among those who have openly shared their surgery experiences. She has had several procedures, including a recent thigh operation she said was for comfort as well as confidence.