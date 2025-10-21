Geneva — The Second Deputy Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Ab⁠dullahi Omar Abshirow, together with a delegation from both⁠ chambers of the Somali Parliament, attended t⁠he official opening of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland.

This year'⁠s IPU Assembly focuses on the pro⁠tection of human rights and the promotion of hu⁠manitarian efforts during global crises.

The conference brings together parliamentarians from across the wo⁠rld to discuss pressing inter⁠national issues, exchange ideas, and propose collective solutions aimed at fostering peace, human dignity, and sustainable development.

During the sessions, par⁠ticipa⁠nts will deliberate on ways parliaments can strength⁠en their rol⁠es in defending⁠ human rights and supporting humanitarian action, par⁠ticularly in conflict-affected regions.

Abshirow i⁠s expected to deliver a speech highlighting the current situation in Somalia,⁠ including the progress achieved by the Somal⁠i government in the fight against terrorism, improvements in national security, and the country's on⁠going efforts to promote good governance and social⁠ development.

He will⁠ als⁠o reflect on t⁠he conference's main theme and share Somalia's experiences and perspect⁠ives on addressing humanitarian challenges.

The IPU Assembly⁠ serves as an important global platform for parliamentary diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperati⁠on among nations, reaffirming the collective commitment of parliaments to advancing peace, democracy, a⁠nd⁠ human rights worldwide.

