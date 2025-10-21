Geneva — The Second Deputy Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, together with a delegation from both chambers of the Somali Parliament, attended the official opening of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland.
This year's IPU Assembly focuses on the protection of human rights and the promotion of humanitarian efforts during global crises.
The conference brings together parliamentarians from across the world to discuss pressing international issues, exchange ideas, and propose collective solutions aimed at fostering peace, human dignity, and sustainable development.
During the sessions, participants will deliberate on ways parliaments can strengthen their roles in defending human rights and supporting humanitarian action, particularly in conflict-affected regions.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Abshirow is expected to deliver a speech highlighting the current situation in Somalia, including the progress achieved by the Somali government in the fight against terrorism, improvements in national security, and the country's ongoing efforts to promote good governance and social development.
He will also reflect on the conference's main theme and share Somalia's experiences and perspectives on addressing humanitarian challenges.
The IPU Assembly serves as an important global platform for parliamentary diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation among nations, reaffirming the collective commitment of parliaments to advancing peace, democracy, and human rights worldwide.