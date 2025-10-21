Garowe — The Vice President of the Puntland State of Somalia, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, hosted a luncheon for government officials from Mudug Region at the 22nd Farm area, on the outskirts of the capital, Garowe.
The event brought together key members of the Puntland administration, including the Second Deputy Speaker of the Puntland House of Representatives, Mohamed Mahmoud Ise (Awoowe), as well as several ministers, lawmakers, and senior regional officials.
During the gathering, Vice President Lugatoor commended the Mudug regional leadership for their continued efforts in implementing government programs and strengthening cooperation between regional and central authorities.
He emphasized the importance of unity, collaboration, and effective service delivery to ensure the stability and progress of Puntland.
Speakers at the event reaffirmed their commitment to advancing development initiatives, improving governance, and promoting peace and stability across the region.