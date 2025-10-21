Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hails UPDF and Security Agencies for Independence Day Parade

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has applauded the UPDF and sister security agencies for staging a "brilliant parade" during Uganda's 63rd Independence Day celebrations at Kololo Independence Grounds on 9th October 2025.

Gen Muhoozi made the remarks on Monday while hosting a luncheon at the Special Forces Command (SFC) Headquarters in Entebbe to honour parade participants for their outstanding performance during the national celebrations.

In his address, the CDF commended the forces for their discipline, teamwork, and precision, noting that the quality of military parades has steadily improved over the years.

He revealed that several ambassadors and government officials had praised the UPDF's exceptional performance and professionalism during the event.

"The drills are getting sharper, your turnout is getting better, and the music is improving. Military drills reflect the army's overall preparedness, and I am proud of the progress we continue to make," Muhoozi said.

He encouraged the teams to continue striving for excellence, particularly in areas such as the military band and coordination, to ensure even greater performances in future national events.

"I expect to see improvement in the Liberation Day and Tarehe Sita parades," he added.

The Commander of the Special Forces Command, Maj Gen David Mugisha, echoed the CDF's remarks, expressing gratitude to President Museveni for his visionary leadership and unwavering support that continues to inspire the forces.

"Let us renew our pledge to uphold the values of loyalty, discipline, and sacrifice -- values that define the UPDF and our sister security agencies, ensuring Uganda's continued peace and development," Mugisha said.

He further praised Muhoozi for his hands-on leadership, noting that his mentorship and guidance have steered the forces toward operational excellence and professionalism.

Maj Gen James Kinalwa, UPDF Joint Staff Human Resource Management Officer, also commended Gen Muhoozi for transforming national parades since May 2024, making them more disciplined, engaging, and inspiring for both participants and the public.

"The parade has become a display of teamwork, pride, and professionalism across all services. Officers are now enthusiastic and even request to take part," Kinalwa said.

The parade commander, Col Adnan Kaale, who is also Chief Instructor at the Junior Staff College in Jinja, praised Muhoozi's personal involvement throughout preparations.

"The CDF personally followed up from rehearsals in Bombo to the final display. He has been our compass and true north, inspiring discipline, teamwork, and excellence among participants. When he congratulated us and called it a brilliant parade, the troops were overjoyed," Kaale said.

The luncheon was attended by Brig Gen Wycliffe Keita, Joint Staff Training and Doctrine Officer, senior and junior UPDF officers, and parade participants from the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, and Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The event served as a gesture of appreciation and motivation for the officers and men who showcased exemplary professionalism during Uganda's 63rd Independence Day celebrations, reinforcing the UPDF's commitment to discipline, excellence, and national service.