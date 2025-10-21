Morocco/Namibia: Final Hurdle for Cosafa Sides in TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 Qualification

The road to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 heats up this week as Southern African teams enter decisive second-round qualifying action. With places at next year's continental showpiece at stake, three intense contests take centre stage over the next week.

DR CONGO VS SOUTH AFRICAThe 2022 continental champions South Africa begin away to DR Congo in Kinshasa on Wednesday before hosting the return leg six days later. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has called on her experienced core, including Refiloe Jane, the returning Thembi Kgatlana and Andile Dlamini, to ensure smooth passage to Morocco. DR Congo will rely on their physical strength and home crowd to make the first leg competitive, but South Africa's depth and experience at this level make them strong favourites. Kgatlana is only expected to be available for the second leg in South Africa.

NAMIBIA VS ZAMBIAAnother fierce rivalry resumes as Namibia's Brave Gladiators host Zambia's Copper Queens in Johannesburg on Wednesday before the return in Ndola. Zambia are without injured star forward Barbra Banda, but remain among the continent's strongest attacking sides. Namibia, guided by coach Lucky Kakuva, will seek defensive organisation and pace on the counter to cause an upset. Namibia will be buoyed by their showing against Zambia in the qualifiers for the previous continental finals. The first leg in Zambia finished 0-0, with the return ending 1-1, giving the Zambians the narrowest of passages through on the away goals rule.

ANGOLA VS MALAWIThe Angola-Malawi tie could be evenly matched. Malawi's Scorchers, inspired by captain Tabitha Chawinga, will look to maintain their recent scoring form, while Angola aim to continue their steady improvement in recent years. The Luanda leg on Thursday will be crucial before the decisive return fixture in Lilongwe five days later.