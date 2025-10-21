Namibia: Youth Shine At Rmb Off-Road Triathlon

The RMB Off-Road Triathlon hosted by OTB Sport at Lake Oanob Resort on Sunday concluded with a display of exceptional athleticism and youth dominance across all race distances.

As expected, Namibia's youth took centre stage, sweeping many of the top podium spots and proving that the country's next generation of triathlon is thriving.

The Enduro (1.1km swim, 28km bike, 8.4km run) was the day's most challenging distance.

Nathan Chase (17), fresh from his silver medal at the XTERRA Youth World Championship in Italy, dominated the course to win overall in 1:55:13, finishing 25 minutes ahead of Mark Späth.

Späth finished second overall in 2:21:08, and was first in the veteran's category, while Jan Mostert finished third overall in 2:32:53, and second in the veteran's category.

The Sprint (600m swim, 14km bike, 4.5km run) once again saw the Chase family's name at the top of the leaderboard, with Micah Chase (14) taking the overall victory in 1:04:46.

A tight battle followed between Fynn Middleton and James Langford, with Middleton claiming second overall in 1:09:10, and Langford finishing third in 1:09:50.

Lillian Kibble (13) was the first female overall in a time of 1:21:47, followed by Ilona Sickel who won the veteran's category. Kyra Marschall finished third overall and second in the 16 and under category in 1:30:18, while her sister, Lilly Marschall, came third in the age category in 1:35:00.

In the Super Sprint (300m swim, 5.6 km bike, 2.5 km run), Sofia Glen-Spyron (11) delivered a standout race to take the victory in 41:43. She was followed closely by senior Jana Quinger in 44:02 and Nadine le Roux in 48:02.

In the Male Super Sprint race, all three top positions went to the 15 and under category. Tristen Büttner (12) secured victory with a winning time of 40:44, narrowly edging out Marcel Diehl, who finished just one second behind in 40:45, while Hendrie Daniel Mutschler claimed third spot in 42:14.

Besides the individual races there were team events which fostered much competition and are an essential introduction ground to triathlons.

The 2025 RMB Off-Road Triathlon highlighted Namibia's rising talent, with many top finishers still in their teens.

Event organisers OTB Sport extended their heartfelt thanks to RMB for their sponsorship and commitment to the event in particular and to triathlons in general, to Lake Oanob Resort, Deopharma and EMA Medical, and the volunteers for ensuring a safe and successful event.

