Tanzania: Tcra Urges Online Media to Formalise Operations

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has urged all prospective online media service providers to acquire operating licences to ensure compliance with the law and avoid potential conflicts with enforcement authorities.

Speaking during an interview in Dar es Salaam on Monday, TCRA's Corporate Communications and Public Relations Manager, Mr Rolf Kibaja said the authority has simplified and streamlined the licensing process through its Tanzanite Portal and significantly reduced licensing fees.

The call comes in the wake of a recent announcement by the Tanzania Police Force, which confirmed the arrest of four individuals in Dar es Salaam for providing online television content services without a valid TCRA licence, as required by law.

Under the Online Content Regulations of 2020, amended in 2022 and 2025, all online news and current affairs service providers must be licensed by TCRA.

In addition, Section 6 of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA) mandates that any person or entity wishing to operate an electronic communications system or offer postal, electronic or content services in Tanzania must apply for a licence.

Section 116 of the same Act stipulates that individuals operating without a valid licence are liable to a fine of not less than five million Tanzanian shillings, imprisonment for a minimum of twelve months or both.

To ease compliance, TCRA has slashed application fees from 100,000/- to 50,000/- and annual fees from 1m/- to 500,000/-.

Licence renewal fees have also been reduced from 1m/- to 50,000/-.

Each licence is valid for a period of three years. However, providers of entertainment, educational and religious content are exempted from licensing requirements.