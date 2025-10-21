Tanzania: Govt Fulfills Key Promises to Teachers, Says Dodoma RC

Dodoma — THE government has made significant progress in addressing longstanding issues affecting teachers, including promotions, salary adjustments and various benefits, a move that has greatly improved teacher welfare and strengthened the public service system.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner RC, Ms Rosemary Senyamule made the remarks over the weekend while addressing leaders of the Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) from the Central and Northern zones during a two-day "Good Neighbourhood" General Meeting held in Dodoma from October 18 to 19th, this year.

"The sixth-phase government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan has worked tirelessly to address teachers' concerns, including promotions, annual salary increments and the settlement of various claims such as leave, medical, transfer and retirement benefits," Ms Senyamule said.

She added that these reforms have not only brought satisfaction among teachers but have also enhanced motivation and performance in the education sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On his part, TTU President Dr Suleiman Ikomba said the union's new leadership envisions teachers as a "mirror of society", reflecting the values and development aspirations of the nation.

"Over the next five years, we will work hand-in-hand with the government and the wider community to drive national development and uphold the dignity and rights of teachers," Dr Ikomba stated.

Presenting the union's position, Mwalimu Asha Juma urged the government to prevent the recurrence of non-salary debt accumulation by ensuring that leave allowances are deposited directly into teachers' bank accounts.

She also called for continued training in the use of Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS) to help teachers overcome operational challenges and improve administrative efficiency.

The Central and Northern Zone TTU brings together members from six regions, Arusha, Dodoma, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Singida.

Established in 2022, the zone aims to strengthen unity, share experiences and foster collaborative problem-solving, in line with the TTU's slogan: "Duty and Rights."