Tanzania: Zegereni Substation Project Underway

Coast Region — THE government has commenced key infrastructure improvements, including electricity and road upgrades, at the Zegereni Industrial Area in Kibaha District, Coast Region, as part of efforts to boost efficiency and attract more investors.

The plans include the installation of a 45 MVA transformer, the construction of a new electricity line and the development of modern access roads connecting the industrial zone to the main highway.

These initiatives form part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen industrial areas across the country and increase employment opportunities, particularly for local youth.

Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Abubakar Kunenge, announced the developments during a recent visit to Zegereni, where he toured three factories: King Lion (iron sheet manufacturing), Insignia (paint production) and Dongfang Steel (iron bar production).

The visit aimed to engage with investors and discuss challenges facing the manufacturing sector in the area.

"Implementation of the Zegereni substation project has already begun and plans to construct a new electricity line from Mlandizi to Zegereni are progressing," Mr Kunenge confirmed.

Zegereni is regarded as a strategic industrial zone in Tanzania, playing a vital role in producing key construction materials, including iron bars, cement, roofing sheets and tiles.

The planned infrastructure upgrades are expected to increase production capacity, reduce operational costs and serve as a catalyst for both regional and national economic growth