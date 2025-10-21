Rwanda-Tunisia Forum Opens to Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties

The first-ever Tunisia-Rwanda Business, Trade, and Investment Forum, opened on October 20 in Kigali, bringing together business leaders and investors from both countries to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration.

The four-day event, running until October 23, is organised by FIE Consult Rwanda, a business advisory and management consulting firm, in partnership with the Embassy of Tunisia in Kenya and the Tunisian Export Agency.

The forum aims to deepen economic ties, facilitate business partnerships, and strengthen the exchange of knowledge and expertise between Rwanda and Tunisia.

"Why Rwanda? It's a smart choice because of the dynamism, diversified, and innovative economy," said Sofiene Dridi, Deputy Ambassador of Tunisia to Kenya.

Dridi noted this is Tunisia's first official business mission to Rwanda but emphasised it would not be the last. He noted the importance of mutual understanding between Rwandan and Tunisian companies.

"It's important for Rwandan companies and institutions to know Tunisia, and vice versa. We must start with information, knowing each other's markets, needs, and strengths," he said.

He pointed to sectors with high potential for cooperation, including ICT, cyber technology, industry, agri-food, and health, adding: "These sectors make our economies dynamic and open. The delegation is here to explore partnerships that could lead to broader cooperation."

Dridi also emphasised Africa's growing regional integration as an opportunity for trade: "Today, we are part of one common market, Africa. Frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area provide incentives to promote exchanges."

On Rwanda's market potential, he said: "Consumption levels are growing, and cities like Kigali are developing rapidly. That means our products, and even our technology solutions, can find a ready market here."

Beyond trade, he highlighted that cultural and people-to-people ties are essential for deeper economic cooperation.

Jean Paul Bazihama, Head of the Trade Cluster at PSF, said that despite the distance, Rwanda and Tunisia share common goals of industrial growth, innovation, trade facilitation, and youth empowerment.

"We are ready to partner with Tunisian businesses in sectors including construction materials, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, ICT, renewable energy, tourism, and manufacturing."

"Tunisia brings extensive experience in agro-processing, construction, ICT, and trade. Through this partnership, both countries can create mutually beneficial supply chains and enhance intra-Africa trade," he added.

Emphasising Rwanda's potential as a market, Walid Ben Moussa, Director of the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre in Nairobi, noted that the event was held in Rwanda to explore opportunities for product development and promotion.

"We see Rwanda as a promising market and an opportunity to enhance cooperation," he added.

Anis Ben Abda, General Manager of Stephen Fruit Company, said he believes the company can offer Rwandan consumers something unique, introducing new flavours, fruits, and recipes from North Africa that are not yet available locally.

"Rwanda is growing, and the power of consumers is growing as well. There's also a strong distribution network, which makes it a positive environment for market development," he said.

Victor Nyakinda, Country Manager of FIE Consult Rwanda, explained that the mission's goal is to connect Tunisian investors with local businesses and institutions, understand regulations, identify synergies, and explore opportunities.

"When you move to any market, the first step is to understand the regulations and policies. From there, we will review the conversations and determine what further support might be needed, such as documentation or follow-ups," Nyakinda said.

He added that the mission is expected to foster long-term business ties and that plans are underway for a reciprocal mission, bringing Rwandan businesses to Tunisia.

"We're looking for future collaboration and continuity beyond this forum," he said.