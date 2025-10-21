Tanzania: Govt Brings Smile Back to Widow After Long Estate Dispute

Dar es Salaam — AFTER years of sleepless nights and endless trips to government offices, a widow in Dar es Salaam finally wore a smile of relief yesterday -- thanks to government intervention that restored her late husband's estate and dignity.

Ms Alice Haule, the widow of the late Justice Rugaibula, could hardly hold back her emotions as she received the title deed and 10m/- cheque from the Dar es Salaam.

Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila. The handover marked the end of a long and painful legal battle over a plot in Mikocheni that had been at the centre of a bitter ownership dispute for more than a decade.

"I thank the government, especially President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for standing with widows and the vulnerable," said Ms Haule, her voice trembling with emotion.

"This decision has restored my hope and faith in justice. I have waited for this day for many years."

The land dispute pitted Ms Haule against a businessman Mohamed Yusuf Ali, who claimed ownership of the property following a questionable transaction involving her late husband.

The matter was later taken up by a special committee formed by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements, which conducted a detailed investigation into the conflicting claims.

Presenting the committee's findings, Dar es Salaam Assistant Commissioner for Lands, Mr Shukrani Kyando, said the team interviewed more than eight witnesses and reviewed historical ownership documents dating back to 1999.

He explained that the property was first owned by Bariki Kienja before being sold in 2007 through real estate companies.

The late Justice Rugaibula purchased it in 2008, but in 2011, he allegedly transferred the title to Mr Mohamed Yusuf Ali for 262.5m/-.

However, records from the Ministry of Lands showed that Ms Haule had objected to the sale, insisting that her husband had attempted to sell the marital property without her consent -- a violation of the Land Act No. 4 of 1999, which protects spousal rights. Further investigation revealed glaring irregularities in the transaction.

A lawyer who witnessed the agreements testified that Justice Rugaibula had taken the spousal consent form to his wife but later returned it unsigned, admitting that she had never actually signed it.

The committee also established that the documents submitted to finalise the sale contained forged signatures. It was also discovered that what was initially presented as a property sale was, in fact, a 150m/- loan agreement between Rugaibula and Mohamed.

The committee concluded that the transaction was misrepresented and that the property remained part of the couple's joint estate.

Adding to Ms Haule's ordeal were years of intimidation and attempted evictions by individuals claiming authority to remove her from the property -- all without valid court orders.

After reviewing all the evidence, the committee ruled that the land rightfully belonged to the couple and recommended that the title be restored to Ms Haule as the legal administrator of her late husband's estate.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, RC Chalamila said the government had acted in line with the law and with fairness to all parties.

"The report was thorough, and the decision was based on justice. We will not allow the vulnerable, especially widows, to be deprived of their lawful rights," he stressed.

He also directed Mr Mohamed to surrender the property to the authorities within five days, warning that further action would follow if he failed to comply.

The case, which once seemed impossible for Ms Haule to win, now stands as a symbol of hope for many others facing similar injustices.

With the title deed and cheque in her hands, Ms Haule left the RC's office with renewed confidence and gratitude -- her long wait for justice finally over.

"This is not just my victory," she said softly. "It's a victory for every widow who has ever been told to give up."