Tanzania: Mwaifunga Promises Better Roads, Health Services for Misha Ward

Tabora — CCM parliamentary candidate for Tabora Urban Constituency, Ms Hawa Mwaifunga, has pledged to ensure improved health services and infrastructure in Misha Ward if elected in the upcoming General Election.

Addressing residents at Msagara Grounds in Misha Ward recently, Ms Mwaifunga expressed concern over the poor condition of the Misha-Msagara Road leading to the neighbouring Mapambano Ward, promising to follow up with relevant authorities to ensure it is constructed to a proper standard.

"This Misha-Msagara road has been in a poor state for many years. Even when I visited in 2020, the situation was the same. This time, I assure you that the road will be built to a good standard to ease movement of people and goods," she said.

Turning to the health sector, Ms Mwaifunga said the Misha Ward Health Centre was still incomplete and pledged to work closely with the government to ensure its completion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Candidate vows economic boost for youths, women

"At the moment, residents depend on the Itaga Village Dispensary, which cannot adequately serve everyone in this area. I will also advocate for the completion of the Msagara Village Dispensary to reduce the suffering that residents face in accessing medical services," she added.

She further noted that the CCM manifesto prioritises improving healthcare delivery, including building houses for health workers to ensure they are available to serve residents at all times.

"Misha Ward deserves better. I will make sure health officers have decent accommodation so they can serve you effectively whenever medical needs arise," she emphasised.

Meanwhile, a Misha Ward resident, Mr Paschal Kapera, called for improved water supply in local primary schools, saying the shortage of clean water poses a risk to students' health.