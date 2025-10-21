Africa: Statement By the President of the African Court On the Occasion of the Commemoration of African Human Rights Day

document

Ladies and gentlemen,

Dear sisters and brothers of Africa,

It is an honor to address you on the occasion of the celebration of African Human Rights Day, marking the commemoration of the entry into force of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, a central instrument for the promotion and protection of human rights in Africa. This day marks the 39th anniversary.

The OAU, now the African Union, has always shown tireless efforts to ensure the effective protection of human rights. It has therefore established institutions responsible for implementing this Charter, namely the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) , the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), which I have the honor to preside over.

The remarkable work of these organs has undoubtedly led to a clear improvement in the human rights situation. Member States have shown commitment to respecting human rights, notably through the establishment of national institutions for the defense and promotion of human rights. Civil society, too, remains fully engaged in the defense of human rights.

Since the beginning of its activities in 2006, the Court has received hundreds of applications against several member states. It has issued decisions highlighting its role as a protector of human rights, on a wide range of issues such as the death penalty, the right to vote, prison conditions, women's rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, discrimination, etc. It has thus developed a rich jurisprudence.

While recognizing and appreciating the remarkable work of the institutions responsible for ensuring respect for the Charter, as well as the commitment of Member States and civil society, I remain aware of the vast amount of work that still lies ahead.

I therefore invite and encourage all actors, particularly the organs of the African Union, member states, and civil society, to demonstrate greater commitment and dedication to the implementation of the Charter and to achieving a more concrete and effective protection of human rights on the continent.