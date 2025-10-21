Nigeria: Journalism Clinic to Celebrate Nigeria's Media Elders

The Journalism Clinic, a hub for high quality journalism capacity building and sustainability in Nigeria, has concluded plans to celebrate and appreciate Nigeria's media elders, who are 70 and above for their contributions to the profession.

In a statement by its Founder and Director, Taiwo Obe, titled, "From Stories to Legacy: A Day of memories and thanksgiving for Nigeria's news media elders", the event is tagged "Appreciation Day".

Billed to hold tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22, the statement stated that occasion would be "a day of remembrances and reunions as dozens of Nigeria's news media elders (aged 70 and above) converge on the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos."

Giving the reason for the gathering, Obe states that, "It's simply to thank these elders - around 68 of them - for working, over the years, to inform, educate and entertain our people, with little regard for celebrating themselves."

Apart from the elderly media personalities, other guests, including the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Information and National Orientation Minister Alhaji Mohammed Idris and Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commissioner, Dr Aminu Wada Maida - whose late father, Wada Maida, was an editor-in-chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) - are also expected at the ceremony.

Maida has been identified to deliver the keynote address.

"We also invited some current media leaders and media scholars to the event, with the hope that they can learn a few lessons from the reflections of the elders," notes Obe.

The Centre for Research Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD) Library and Museum will stage a mini exhibition of some works of some of the elders.

"It will be a day of nostalgia and thanksgiving," Obe added.