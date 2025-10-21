Nigeria: PDP Welcomes Investigation By Security in Forgery Allegation, Insists Anyanwu Signed

Abuja — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, tasked the Department of the State Security Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police to unearth the veracity of the allegations made by its embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu that his signatures were signed in correspondences to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by someone else.

Anyanwu had in a protest letter to the security agencies and INEC claimed that his signature was forged.

Addressing a press conference where the PDP refuted the forgery allegations, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on the DSS, Police to investigate the forgery allegations by Anyanwu against the party.

Ologunagba accompanied by members of the NWC, insisted that Anyanwu signed four letters for the national convention on August 25, 2025.

"How come Anyanwu woke to claim that letters he signed almost 60 days ago became forged?" the PDP stated.

He insisted Anyanwu signed the said letters in the presence of governors of Adamawa, Oyo, Osun, Zamfara, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu; the party's National Legal Adviser, Ajibade Kamaeudeen; and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Taminu.

The spokesman of the PDP said, Anyanwu signed four letters for the National convention holding in Ibadan, including one for his aides that was acknowledged.

He explained the letters were written in line with the resolutions of the 101 National Executive Committee (NEC)meeting of the party.

Ologunagba queried why Anyanwu would claim that his signature was forged whereas as the chairman of the sub-committee for contact and mobilisation for the national convention, he wrote a letter requesting for the approval for the budgets for the sub committee.

Quoting the chairman of the PDP governors forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ologunagba said, "Why is Anyanwu claiming now that his signature was forged when the governor said all correspondences to INEC for the convention has been signed.

He described the allegation of forgery by Anyanwu as a plot to detail the national convention.

"There are differences between facts and propaganda. There is no alternative to falsehood. Facts are scared and opinions are free," he said.

He, therefore, tasked security agencies to investigate the allegations of forgery made by Anyanwu and let the due processes of the law to take place.

Ologunagba said the allegations of forgery was nothing but a calculated attempt to detail the November 16 national convention of the party, saying, "Forgery is a serious allegation that should not be ignored.

"The onus is on Anyanwu to prove that his signature was forged. We, therefore, called on the necessary security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the allegations made by Senator Samuel Anyanwu,"Ologunagba stated.