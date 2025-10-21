Nigeria: Lagos State, AFD Pledge Inclusive Implementation of Omi Eko Project

Mary Nnah

The Lagos State Government and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have assured Lagosians and other satellite communities in the state of the inclusive implementation of the Omi Eko project, which was recently launched by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Lagos.

The assurances were made during the courtesy visit of the Lagos State and AFD officials to the palace of HRH OBA Afeez Oriyomi Adaran Shittu, (ADEYEMI 1) Agbojojoye of Ibasa, Ijegun, Egba, Oguntedo & Satellite Town in Oriade LCDA, Lagos over the weekend.

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the AFD, European Union (EU), and European Investment Bank (EIB), had launched the €410 million Omi Eko Project to transform Lagos' inland waterways into a world-class transportation system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Lagos State, the project is aimed at providing cleaner, faster, and safer water transport, reducing congestion, and promoting sustainable mobility.

Speaking after briefing the Oba on the state's preparedness to transform the waterways transportation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said, "The whole essence of this project is to develop the waterways. And also, in doing that, communities will benefit because we would have jetties, we would have electric ferries that would come.

"And also, there will be upgrades in those jetties as regards the kind of jetties that will be. It's also an opportunity for us to move from fossil to clean energy, which this project will also provide."

He further stated that: "One of the major things that we should always remember is that this project also speaks a lot to inclusivity, which means that the communities that would be benefiting. They would be part and parcel of the project, because without them, we would not be able to run it well.

"Therefore, there will be a lot of stakeholders' engagements, there will be a lot of training that even the communities would have to go through in understanding how to manage the assets that will be handed over to them," he added.

An elated Osiyemi reassured the communities that the project will not take away their source of livelihood but enhance it and even provide jobs for them.

"So, it's a project that is not going to take away their jobs from them. It's going to add more to what it is that they have. And above all things, it's going to open up even the communities and increase the businesses around here," adding that "The moment there's efficient transportation, what you see is a lot of business opportunities open up.

"We believe that this would also translate to increasing their own business, and in all, communities will be the biggest beneficiaries".

According to Sandra Kassab, Director of the Africa Department, AFD, who spoke on the importance of the project, she said, "We launched an important project together with the Lagos State Government and Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA).

"This project is Omi Eko. It's dedicated to providing new solutions, a transport solution through the Waterway corridor for Lagosians."

Speaking about the visit, she said, Lagos and AFD officials were here to further brief community leaders and youth organisations on the project that would begin soon.

"We wanted to have the opportunity to visit the community, which will benefit from this important project from next year, to listen to the expectations, needs, and perhaps, some concerns they may have regarding the project."

The Director of the Africa Department at AFD, who spoke on the project financing, said, "AFD's support will be provided in the form of a sovereign loan of up to EUR 130 million to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which will be on-lent to Lagos State. EIB will co-finance the project with a EUR 170 million credit facility.

"In line with the Global Gateway initiative, the EU is completing the financial package with a EUR 60 million grant to finance the electrical charging infrastructure to power e-vessels."

Kassab said that the key highlights of the project are development of 15 priority ferry routes, spanning 140 kilometers, deployment of 75 hybrid-electric ferries to reduce emissions and promote clean mobility, construction of 25 modern ferry terminals and jetties with electric charging facilities, expected to create thousands of jobs and stimulate economic growth and reduction of CO2 emissions by 41,000 tons annually and improved air quality.

On the outcomes of the project when completed, Kassab disclosed that "100,000 public transport users per day on the priority IWT routes at the opening of the service will be achieved; 3 hours of travel time saving on main Omi Eko routes at peak hour; 41,000 tons of CO² emissions reduced every year.; 35% of e-vessels' power consumption will be generated by solar energy; 0 boat accidents on the Omi Eko routes; an upgraded policy and regulatory framework through the implementation of a Vessel Industry Transition Program (VITP) for the paratransit industry; and thousands of indirect employments generated by the new ferry network".

Speaking on behalf of the Youth, the Chairman of Ibasa, Ijegun, Egba, Oguntedo & Satellite Town, Comrade Karim Adewale Idowu, thanked Lagos State government and AFD, and other partners for finding their communities worthy to install some state-of-the-art jetties and develop the water transportation.

He called on the government to ensure that the development that is coming into their community is mutually beneficial, not one that will take away their sources of livelihood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that the community in the riverine areas, particularly, is supposed to enjoy the benefits of the blue economy. And today, we are glad the Ibasa-Ijegun community will be enjoying the benefit of the blue economy as a result of the project."

"The Omi Eko Project will introduce 15 structured ferry routes, spanning 140 kilometers and linking 25 upgraded and expanded ferry terminals across the city. As part of the initiative, 75 state-of-the-art electric vessels--each capable of carrying up to 440 passengers--will be procured. These vessels will significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions while drastically reducing air and water pollution," she said.

A flagship component of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's THEMES+ Agenda, Omi Eko aims to increase the share of water transport from 1% to 5% of daily mobility in Lagos, while saving commuters up to two hours per day on major routes. The resulting reduction in road congestion will enhance mobility, productivity, and overall quality of life--unlocking new social and economic opportunities across the State.

As implementation progresses, residents will soon witness construction and rehabilitation works across the city--laying the foundation for a cleaner, safer, and more efficient transport system. Omi Eko will not only reshape Lagos but also position the city as a model of sustainable water transport for West Africa and beyond.