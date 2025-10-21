Nigeria: Ademola Osinubi Celebrates 70th Birthday With Thanksgiving Service in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Sir Ademola Osinubi, marked his 70th birthday with a thanksgiving service held yesterday at Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, Lagos.

The event brought together prominent media personalities, including publishers, editors-in-chief, and managing directors, as well as family members and well-wishers.

Among those in attendance were Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspaper, Azubuike Ishiekwene; former MD/Editor-in-Chief, Punch Nigeria Limited, Adeyeye Joseph; former Chairman, Punch Nigeria, Chief Ajibola Ogunsola; and Publisher, Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu (CON).

Others were Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; and National President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba.

The occasion, which mainly featured singing of thanksgiving hymns, Bible readings, and songs of praise to God Almighty, was officiated by Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Ijebu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Solomon Adegbite.

Delivering his sermon at the thanksgiving service, Adegbite reflected on Osinubi's journey, describing it as one marked by divine favour and purpose.

Drawing from Lamentations 3:22, he said, "It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not.

"The celebrant is a living testimony of this scripture. Many born in his time are no longer here, but God has kept him for Himself, not just to live, but to live purposefully."

The bishop, who recalled officiating at Osinubi's 50th birthday service two decades ago, said it was a "divine coincidence" to once again be part of the thanksgiving ceremony 20 years later.

"I count it a thing of joy to be here today, as it was 20 years ago when we gathered to celebrate his 50th birthday. For God to have kept him and his family standing strong till today is a testimony of grace," he said.

In the sermon, titled, "Product of God's Mercy," Adegbite extolled Osinubi's humility, integrity, and quiet commitment to God's work.

"He does not like noise-making. Even when he supports the church and its ministries, he does so quietly, returning the glory to God. This shows a man who knows that his success and resources come from above," the bishop said.

He praised the former PUNCH MD's exemplary professional career, describing his tenure as one of excellence and purpose.

"To be Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of a national newspaper is no small feat. God envisioned and empowered him to lead well, and he left with resounding success. He was not pushed out; he was celebrated out," Adegbite stated.

Encouraging Osinubi to continue his walk with God, the bishop urged him to deepen his devotion and spiritual growth.

He admonished, "You have been abiding in Christ; abide still. Aspire to grow more in holiness, prayer, and good works. Nothing should make you look back, because your life has already been shaped around Christ."