Nigeria: Soludo's Achievements Are Evident, Needs Continuity - Idemili North Stakeholders

Ahead of the Anambra governorship election, stakeholders in Idemili North have praised the efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in bringing development closer to the grassroots, urging Ndi Anambra to ensure continuity in the interest of sustained development.

Speaking at a forum in Idemili North, Hon. Paul Chidubem Okoye, Secretary to the Idemili North Local Government Council and President General of Ideani Development Union Federated, said Soludo's achievements are evident for all to see and needs consolidation of the gains.

Okoye, in his presentation to the public described the governor as a visionary leader whose performance has transformed key sectors, aligning with the Anambra Vision 2070 development blueprint. He said the Soludo administration has redefined governance through people-centered policies, innovation, and measurable impact across education, infrastructure, healthcare, and security.

According to him, education remains the cornerstone of the governor's development agenda. "Under Soludo, education is back to life," Okoye stated, noting that massive teacher recruitment, renovation of schools, and the introduction of digital learning have revitalized public confidence in the state's education system. He added that the government's efforts have bridged rural-urban gaps, giving every child a fair chance to learn and excel.

On security, Okoye said the Soludo administration deserves commendation for restoring peace in communities once plagued by insecurity. Through intelligence-led policing and close collaboration with federal agencies and local vigilantes, the state, he said, has witnessed a sharp drop in crime rates. "Peace is back in Anambra, and it is the bedrock of the progress we are seeing today," he stressed.

Okoye also highlighted major interventions in healthcare delivery, describing them as life-saving. He said Soludo's focus on primary healthcare, maternal and child welfare, and rural health infrastructure has expanded access to quality care. The administration's free medical outreach programmes and welfare incentives for health workers, he added, have further strengthened the sector.

Infrastructure, according to Okoye, is another area where Soludo has scored high marks. "Anambra has turned into one big construction site," he said, noting that hundreds of kilometers of roads are being built and rehabilitated across all senatorial zones. These projects, he emphasized, have opened up communities, boosted trade, and connected farmers to new markets.

Speaking on youth empowerment, he praised Soludo's "One Youth, Two Skills" initiative, which trains and equips young people with dual technical and vocational skills. He said the programme has transformed many young Anambrarians into job creators rather than job seekers, helping to curb unemployment and promote small-scale entrepreneurship across the state.

At the grassroots, Okoye said Soludo's "Solution" agenda has deepened inclusion by giving communities direct access to development funds. "No community is left behind," he affirmed, pointing to rural electrification, road rehabilitation, and social projects that have rekindled hope and participation in governance at the local level.

In his concluding remarks. Hon. Okoye described Soludo's second term ambition as "a call for continuity and consolidation", adding that the governor's achievements in less than four years prove that he is laying a solid foundation for a modern, industrial, and knowledge-based Anambra. "This is not just about politics," he declared. "It is about progress, legacy, and the collective dream of a prosperous Anambra that works for all."