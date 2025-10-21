Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Emerges Stronger, United From Conference

THE just-ended Zanu PF 22nd National People's Conference lived up to its billing with the revolutionary party making key economic decisions to improve the lives of ordinary people.

President Mnangagwa gave strategic direction to party cadres at the historic conference, enjoining them to play their part to ensure that the lives of ordinary people were uplifted.

The party made key economic decisions in its resolutions by recommending the removal of fiscal policies that are a yoke on the neck of ordinary persons, the major being the directive to remove Intermediated Money Transfer Tax, the two percent levy on money transfers.

It was felt that the IMMT had the effect of driving the cost of doing business and ultimately the price of goods and services, making it a thorn in the flesh of the ordinary transacting public.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It was also recommended that the country adopt a mono currency, which would make it easy for both fiscal and monetary authorities to manage economic fundamentals such as inflation, interest rates and money supply growth.

There were key decisions made on agriculture, which is one of the major anchors of the economy and the gross domestic product, with the party directing that there be an expansion of irrigation schemes, development of the gastronomic economy and the implementation of the title deeds programme to ensure viability of land.

In his closing remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF was still alive and strong and would continue to fulfil its promises to improve the quality of life anchored by the needs of people in the grassroots.

Zanu PF, said President Mnangagwa, was as strong and mighty as an elephant whose imposing frame would not be frightened by small animals as it trudges on to its destination.

"Zanu PF is alive, vibrant and strong. It is the only organised, tried and tested custodian of our revolution and remains focused on bettering the people's quality of life. Hatidzokeri shure. (We will not retreat,) said President Mnangagwa.

He said the party would continue fulfilling its promises and told party cadres to redouble their efforts in serving the people.

"Let us re-dedicate ourselves to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. Stay with them in their successes, hold their hands and render them support, in their time of need," he said.

President Mnangagwa hailed the seamless way in which the conference was held, saying it showed the vibrancy of the party.

"The organisation has been impeccable, breakaway sessions seamlessly coordinated, and facilities top-notch, in line with global best practice," he said.

"Zanu PF has demonstrated that we are a mammoth, revolutionary mass movement which is transformative, modernising and ensuring that, as the people of this great country, we continue to be masters of our own destiny."

The President called upon cadres to scale up efforts to mobilise party structures to ensure more people come to the revolutionary party.

"The party's management must be centralised and unified under one leadership. As highlighted in our State of the Party Report and Resolutions, we must better organise our structures and scale up mobilisation activities," he said.

President Mnangagwa applauded the conference for holding discussions robustly and candidly.

"I applaud this conference for coming up with our party and national strategic compass as we march forward towards Vision 2030," he said.

"The resolutions of our meeting further demonstrate that we are a well-oiled machine ready to leap forward industrialisation and modernisation as we meet the growing needs of our peoples, for a better quality of life."

One area that will see the country attain its national objectives is the full use of the natural resources the country, said President Mnangagwa

"This is anchored by practical resolutions and unparalleled decisions to scale up the use of our God given resources for the benefit of our communities," he said.

"Our collective determination to expand value chains, speed up rural industrialisation and increase the performance of agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism, among others, must be anchored at the grassroots level."

President Mnangagwa said every party cadre had a duty to ensure that the life of the ordinary person was improved.

"We all have a sacred duty to act and work harder towards lifting many of our people out of poverty into prosperity," he said.

"More so, as we transition to the National Development Strategy 2. Through the whole of party, Government and society approach, I expect stakeholders, including ministries, departments and agencies to improve collaboration and synergies

"Be assured that the party will continue to exercise overall leadership to all sectors of the economy."

He commended deliberations made during the conference plenary in which Government Ministers outlined what they were doing in implementing party programmes.

"I commend conference delegates for the in-depth, pragmatic and comprehensive manner of our deliberations, as well as the iron-clad discipline, respect and focus towards party business," President Mnangagwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More than 3 000 delegates thronged Mutare Polytechnic College, the venue of the conference, where several issues regarding the state of the party and the economy were discussed.

In presenting the party's resolutions, Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said measures to improve the economy took centre stage during discussions by different thematic committees.

These thematic committees focused on several economic sectors that included health, agriculture, finance, tourism and diaspora contribution, among others.

"Government is directed to promote venture capital intervention to capacitate and increase the number of small to medium enterprises," said Cde Ziyambi.

"On provincial economies, the party directs the Government to explore the possibility of establishing a school of mines in each mining province. The Government is also directed to review and enforce existing legislation in reserved sectors to protect indigenous businesses

"The party directs the Government to improve devolution disbursement funds to support transformative infrastructure projects, prioritise value addition and beneficiation at source on locally extracted natural resources such as timber."