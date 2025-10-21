Zimbabwe: 'Regional Unity Key to Ending Illegal Sanctions'

President Mnangagwa has asserted that the united efforts of Zimbabwe and its Southern African Development Community (SADC) partners will inevitably lead to the collapse of the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu-PF First Secretary, made the remarks while delivering his closing address at the 22nd National Annual People's Conference held in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

SADC designated October 25 each year as a day of regional solidarity to collectively call for the removal of the sanctions.

President Mnangagwa emphasised that sustained and united action against the embargo would bring about its eventual demise.

"Comrades, one week from now, on the 25th of October, is SADC Anti-Sanctions Day. Through combined efforts with other countries in the region and beyond, the walls of sanctions and coercive measures must crumble.

"In our respective provinces and districts, let us conscientise and mobilise our nation to resist and continue amplifying their voices towards the total and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on our country. United we stand, divided we fall. Victory is certain," said President Mnangagwa.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has pursued an aggressive engagement and re-engagement strategy, which has led to the lifting of some sanctions by certain countries.

Responding to the President's call for the unconditional removal of sanctions, Zanu-PF delegates expressed strong support, stating there was no justification for their continued imposition. Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary for

External Affairs, Cde Betty Kaseke, said women were disproportionately affected by the sanctions.

"As women of this country, we are the most affected. Those who imposed sanctions claim they are targeted at certain individuals, but that is not true -- they are impacting ordinary citizens. To those countries that have stood with Zimbabwe, we commend them and urge them to remain behind us to the end," she said.

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Devolution for Harare Province, Cde William Govha, described the sanctions as unjust and harmful.

"'Evil' is the word to describe the illegal sanctions. That is what they are. There is no justification whatsoever for their imposition. We will remain resolute in support of our President. They are not targeted -- they are against ordinary people. They were imposed because we reclaimed our land from former colonial masters, our birth right, so there is no justification," he said.

War Veterans League chairperson for Mashonaland Central Province, Cde Martin Kwainona, described President Mnangagwa's remarks denouncing sanctions as powerful and timely.

"When the President says a nation is developed by its own people, it means it is everyone's responsibility to fight the sanctions.

"It is not just the Government's duty to oppose these illegal measures.

"We will never surrender our sovereignty, as the West and the United States of America intended when they imposed them," said Cde Kwainona, who himself was once listed under the sanctions.

Citizens Against Economic Sanctions executive director, Mr Martin Zharare, said his organisation will continue mobilising Zimbabweans, including on October 25, to stand against the sanctions.

"Our role is to travel across the country to raise awareness about how sanctions affect us.

"I am pleased that President Mnangagwa addressed this issue at the conference, which was highly successful.

"We will continue denouncing the sanctions," said Mr Zharare.