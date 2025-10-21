Zimbabwe: A New Era in Agric Success

Zimbabwe has declared itself sufficient in all basic foods, so no one will go hungry until the next harvest.

This milestone is a result of President Mnangagwa's agricultural production and strategic initiatives designed to enhance the nation's food supply, while ensuring that farmers make decent incomes from their endeavours.

With statistics showing a turnaround in crop yields, Zimbabwe stands as a beacon of resilience and determination, providing hope and sustenance for millions.

Recent data from a post-harvest survey conducted by ZIMSTAT in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development revealed that Zimbabwe produced approximately 1 819 818 tonnes of maize last season. This marks a significant rise from last year's 634 699 tonnes, showing the nation's increasing capacity to meet its food needs.

Additionally, the country harvested 288 344 tonnes of sorghum, contributing to a total summer cereal production of 2 242 937 tonnes, along with 111 399 tonnes of pearl millet and 23 376 tonnes of finger millet, alongside other important crops.

The breakdown of this year's agricultural production is as follows:

Maize: 1 819 818 tonnes, with 279 448 tonnes (15,4 percent) already consumed, and 1 064 510 tonnes (58,5 percent) in stock. The rest would be with the farmers for their on-farm requirements. Sorghum 288 344 tonnes; pearl millet 111 399 tonnes; finger millet 23 376 tonnes; groundnuts 95 827 tonnes; bambara nuts 31 070 tonnes; cow peas 22 078 tonnes; sunflower 38 828 tonnes; sugar beans 30 000 tonnes and soya beans 57 750 tonnes.

Masvingo province recorded the highest production of sorghum with 74 005 tonnes or 25,7 percent of national output, and pearl millet with 47 843 tonnes (42.9 percent) of the national production.

Mashonaland West emerged as the leader in maize production with approximately 393 058 tonnes, making up 21,6 percent of the national total.

Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces contributed significantly to groundnut production, ensuring diverse agricultural outputs across the country.

In addition to summer cereal crops, Zimbabwe has achieved progress in wheat production. Last year, the country harvested 562 591 tonnes of winter wheat, prompting a target of over 600 000 tonnes for this season.

Zimbabwe has already attained wheat self-sufficiency.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Government has been collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure that all necessary measures are in place for successful wheat production.

"The private sector is also playing a role in boosting production through contract farming. ZINWA worked diligently to ensure farmers had access to water for irrigation, while the ZETDC implemented strategies to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply during the winter cropping season," he said.

This year, the Government identified 21 enablers to enhance food security.

"We have a strategic grain reserve that supports communities facing food insecurity, alongside stocks held by private partners and farmers," Professor Jiri stated.

The Government also has traditional grains and wheat in storage besides maize to ensure vulnerable populations, including those in refugee camps, receive support.

This season has seen Zimbabwe achieving 3 292 172 tonnes food crops, reflecting a 290 percent increase from last year's output of 843 761 tonnes.

More than 11 million people have benefited from 10 Presidential Schemes introduced to boost household and national food security.

The schemes are: the Presidential Inputs Scheme, Presidential Cotton Scheme, Presidential Tick Grease, Presidential Rural Horticulture Scheme, Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme, Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme, Presidential Rural Goat Pass-on Scheme, Presidential Solar Scheme, Presidential Borehole Scheme, and Presidential Rural Development Scheme.

The Government has also crafted the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which seeks to grow the sector to a US$14 billion industry once value is added along the chain.

Prof Jiri emphasised the importance of climate-proofing the sector through initiatives like the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and dam construction to enhance large-scale farming.

"Farmers will have access to nutritional food and income through exporting products from the Horticulture scheme and other schemes too," he added.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe, expressed confidence in the preparedness of farmers for the upcoming season.

"The collaborative efforts between the Government, farmers, and the private sector are crucial for ensuring food self-sufficiency and securing a brighter agricultural future for Zimbabwe," he noted.

He praised the Government for its timely input distribution, stating that the Pfumvudza results are improving every year, which boosts farmers' confidence.

As a testament to its successful agricultural strategies, the Government is now looking to share its successes beyond its borders. Following the positive implementation of the Pfumvudza method, President Mnangagwa has engaged with Senegal's leadership to promote the adoption of this technique across Africa.

With favourable weather conditions and strong Governmental support, Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape is poised for continued growth.

The nation's commitment to food security not only ensures that its citizens are fed but also lays the groundwork for a prosperous future, proving that with determination and resilience, food self-sufficiency is within reach.