Zimbabwe: President to Launch National Youth Empowerment Strategy

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA will launch the National Youth Empowerment Strategy, the road map for structured youth development programming and coordination, on Wednesday.

The launch will be held during the National Youth Empowerment Symposium that will be running from tomorrow at the Harare Agricultural Show Grounds.

In a statement, director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Mr Ranson Madzamba said preparations for the symposium are advanced.

"Preparations for the National Youth Empowerment Symposium to take place on October 21 and 22 this year at the Harare Agricultural Show Grounds are now at advanced stage," he said.

"The Zimbabwean youths are ready to meet and deliberate among themselves, the Government and various development partners on how best they can be empowered for the good of their lives and that of our nation."

Mr Madzamba said the symposium, which will run under the theme "Empower the Youth, Secure the Future", provides a platform to foster youth-to-youth learning by providing an opportunity for youth enterprises to exhibit and share best practices.

"It also seeks to inspire innovation, productivity and entrepreneurship among the young people of our great nation," he added.

On Wednesday, the second day of the symposium, President Mnangagwa will launch the National Youth Empowerment Strategy.

Thousands of youths from across the country are expected to attend.

"As you know, the youths constitute the bulk of our population. They are the active age and they are indeed a demographic dividend we are supposed to capitalise on as a country," Mr Madzamba said.

"The issue of unemployment among the youths has to be addressed strategically."

"The symposium mostly targets those youths who are not into education, employment and training."

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency's 2024 survey, an estimated 2,3 million youths were not in full-time education, employment and training.

"The symposium is coming as a platform to find ways on how these youths, among many others, can be productive for their competitive advantage and that of our economy.

"The symposium thus comes as premier national platform to connect young people with Government agencies, private sector players, development partners and successful entrepreneurs.

