Zimbabwe: Farmers Ready for Summer Cropping

Farmers' preparations for summer cropping are advancing well as wheat harvesting nears completion across the country, with indications for a record-breaking 600 000 tonnes of wheat.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) Matabeleland North acting director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, has confirmed solid progress in national agricultural activities, especially in winter wheat harvesting.

"76,4 percent of the wheat planted has already been harvested, with an impressive average yield of 6,48 tonnes per hectare.

The province anticipates concluding the harvest by 30 October. To avoid weather disruptions, some farmers are even harvesting at night," he said.

He also highlighted strong momentum in summer cropping preparations under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, with over 185 360 plots having been prepared so far, with districts across the province fully engaged.

Mr Ndlovu said farmers were receiving training on climate-smart agriculture, weather patterns, and crop selection.

"Agro-dealers have begun stocking early-maturing seed varieties and dry planting traditions remain strong in areas like Tsholotsho. Farmers are proactively exchanging and buying seeds among themselves," he said.

On livestock, he said that farmers were using tractors for tillage to ramp up fodder production, particularly for dairy and breeding.

Mr Ndlovu said over 200 farmers in one district have registered for this initiative, while partnerships with seed producers in Hwange and Umguza are ensuring the availability of legumes and grasses, with the province targeting 50 000 hectares.

Meanwhile, farmers have been urged to capitalise on wheat harvesting residue for livestock feed.

Wheat harvesting residue includes the stalks and leaves left after combining, which can be a valuable resource when managed properly.

In an interview, ARDAS acting chief director, Mr Leonard Munamati, said they were educating farmers to cut hay earlier.

"We are already working with farmers who have done wheat so that we continue to have hay bales of the straw during this harvesting period.

"We will also be educating farmers to make sure that they are able to cut hay much earlier; normally, farmers leave it until it is very late to cut hay with reduced nutrition," he said.

He said it was key for farmers to have enough hay bales to feed their cattle, while they will also be trained to do urea treatment of stover to increase the protein content.

Mr Munamati added: "During the 2025/26 summer season, we have come up with a livestock plan which will be implemented to make sure that we increase the number of livestock, especially cattle, given that they were once affected by the El Niño-induced drought which was experienced some time ago."

He said some of the things on the plan were to encourage farmers to grow fodder at the smallholder level so that every household can get prepared to make sure that they feed their livestock.

He said they also encourage farmers to do silage, as the dairy farmers will have Government support in terms of the seeds.

Fodder and silage production has been critical to farmers as they reduce over-reliance on pastures, which have become unpredictable due to climate change, while on-farm feed production (OFFP) is playing a crucial role in supplementary feed for livestock.